Adekunle Gold’s “Big Fish” Visualiser Is Cool, Calm & Full of Swagger

You’ve listened to the album, danced more than a few times to its opening track, the one that begins with slow Fuji rhythms before Adekunle Gold takes the mic. Now, he’s giving us more with the release of the “Big Fish” visualiser.

The song, which opens his newly released album “Fuji” is a confident reflection on how far he’s come. Adekunle sings about his early days—sharing CDs in traffic, trying to fit in, and working his way up to the life he once dreamed of. It’s part gratitude, part reflection, and wholly self-assured—a declaration from someone who’s seen both sides of success.

In the visualiser, Adekunle performs against a backdrop of instrumentalists, holding his space with quiet ease. Dressed in a butter-yellow two-piece, an oversized jacket with structured shoulders and matching trousers, he pairs the look with a burnt-orange shirt, a patterned tie with spots, a black cap, and dark sunglasses. It’s sharp, stylish, and unmistakably Adekunle Gold.

There’s a relaxed confidence to the whole thing. The music flows, the instruments hum, and Adekunle delivers his lines like a man who’s settled into his purpose.

Watch the visualiser below