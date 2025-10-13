Diamond of the Season! Dede’s Media Round Fashion Looks Are Stunning

She is called the Diamond of the Season for a reason. Since leaving the Big Brother Naija house as first runner-up, Dede has been on a fashion run that proves she knows exactly how to command a room. During her media rounds, she has served up looks that range from editorial and bold to timelessly elegant, each one more deliberate than the last. This is not someone playing it safe. This is someone making statements.

Take her dusty blue strapless gown. The asymmetrical hemline hits high on the thigh whilst the ruched detailing and flowing drape create movement and dimension. But the real moment? Those colourful beaded ankle cuffs that completely shift the vibe from romantic to fashion-forward. Or consider her black and white moment, her finale look, a strapless black velvet corset paired with a voluminous white midi skirt. The colour blocking is timeless, the silhouette flattering, the gold rings and hoops understated but luxe. Then there is the crimson tailored blazer suit with matching flared trousers and a dramatic train. A platinum blonde blunt bob wig cut at chin length creates the perfect contrast.

What makes Dede’s style so compelling is that she is not afraid to take risks. Whether she is choosing bold colour, playing with proportion, or mixing textures, there is intention behind every choice. She steps out of that house and into studio appearances, red carpets, and interviews looking like someone who belongs in every single space. That is what the Diamond of the Season does.

See her looks we love so far

