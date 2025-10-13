Connect with us

Beauty Scoop Style

Adesua Etomi-Wellington’s Fringe Gown Deserves Its Own Standing Ovation

Beauty Scoop Style

Mercy Aigbe Is Serving Monday Office Glam in This Ivory Coat Dress

Beauty Promotions

Uncover Introduces The U Collective: A Rewarding Way to Shop, Save & Connect

Beauty BN TV Events News Promotions

Konga Health and KongaTV showcase African Beauty Innovation at Beauty in the Motherland 2025

Beauty Scoop Style

Dede Ashiogwu Just Gave Us the Perfect Mix of Culture and Glam in This Red George

Beauty Events Promotions

Find Your Perfect Shade: MAC Cosmetics Debuts I ONLY WEAR M·A·C in Nigeria

Beauty Scoop

Temi Otedola in All-Black Couture Was the Moment at L'Oréal Paris

Beauty Style

Tattoo Artist Emmanuel Uchenna Item Wants More Africans to Wear Their Heritage On Skin

Beauty BN TV

Want the Perfect Soft Glam? Dimma Umeh Just Shared the Only Tutorial You’ll Ever Need

Beauty Scoop Style

Sister Goals Unlocked! Temi Otedola's Wedding Photo with Tolani & DJ Cuppy Is Everything

Beauty

Adesua Etomi-Wellington’s Fringe Gown Deserves Its Own Standing Ovation

We can’t stop thinking about Adesua Etomi-Wellington’s glittering gown from The Herd premiere — the beads, the fringe, the glow.

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Adesua EtomiWellington has us looking not once, not twice, not even thrice, and we can’t help it. The moment she arrived at “The Herd” premiere, the red carpet shifted — her champagne gown was all the reminder we needed that style can be both soft and striking.

The floor-length dress featured a halter neckline with a sweetheart cut, each curve traced with delicate beadwork that shimmered under the lights. From the hip down, layers of fringe swayed as she moved, giving the gown rhythm and life.

For a pop of colour, Adesua carried a red beaded clutch and perfectly paired with a simple gold bracelet. Her hair fell in smooth waves over one shoulder, and her makeup followed the same easy grace: bronzed eyes, glowing skin, and a natural lip.

There was nothing overplayed about this look — just quiet glamour, intention, and the kind of confidence that makes you pause.

See more photos below and yes, she shared a video too, because this look deserved its moment.

See more photos below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php