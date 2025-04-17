17th Headies Award Red Carpet Brought African Fashion to Life | See the Looks

The 17th Headies Awards yesterday wasn’t just another night of trophies, speeches and performances, it doubled as a masterclass in African fashion. With the theme, Unapologetically African, setting the mood right from the very first step onto the red carpet, the event became a full-blown runway of pride, colour, and serious flair.

Held at the Landmark Centre in Victoria Island, the evening saw guests arriving in a spectacular display of looks — sweeping gowns, sculptural mini dresses, asooke, beadwork, rich textures, and bold prints. It was a tribute not just to sound, but to style. Every outfit was a statement, a love letter to African craftsmanship and creativity.

From the glamour to the spirit of the night, this year’s Headies proved that when it comes to style, Africa shows up, shows out, and owns the room.

See some of the most unforgettable looks below.

Roseline Afije (Liquorose)

Chioma Ikokwu (Chioma Good Hair)

Annie Macaulay

Waje

Carolyna Hutchings

Adeola Adeyemi