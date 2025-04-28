Flavour Was Red-Hot Royalty at the 17th Headies Awards | See Photos

Flavour was nothing short of amazing last night at the 17th Headies Awards, getting the audience on their feet and dancing to the sweet rhythms of his live performance. He delivered a medley of his hit songs, including ‘Nwa Baby,’ ‘Big Baller,’ and ‘Game Changer,’ with saxophonists, trumpeters, and backup dancers bringing even more life to the stage. But you know what was even more impressive? His outfit.

Styled by the popular Swanky Jerry, Flavour embodied royalty in a long, flowing coat made from rich red fabric covered with crown patterns. The coat featured a red velvet collar and lapels, adding an extra layer of opulence to his look.

Underneath, he wore a high-necked, bright red top with wide, dramatic sleeves that flared out at the cuffs. His trousers, made from the same fabric and colour, completed the striking outfit.

Of course, Flavour never holds back when it comes to accessories. He wore dark sunglasses and a single layer of necklace. His locs were styled neatly, and the whole outfit carried a strong sense of presence and style.

It was truly premium or nothing.

See more of his look below and catch his lively performance.

