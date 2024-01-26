Flavour Throws a Party with Mercy Eke, Chioma Ikokwu, Cubana Chiefpriest & More in “Big Baller” Music Video

Flavour has released the highly anticipated music video for his latest track, “Big Baller.” The video, shot and directed by Dammy Twitch, features a star-studded lineup including Cubana Chiefpriest, Mercy Eke, Ezinne Akudo, Chioma Ikokwu, and Nasty Blaq.

The video is a vibrant and stylish affair, showcasing Flavour’s larger-than-life personality and signature dance moves. The cameos add an extra layer of fun and excitement, making the video a must-watch for fans of Flavour.

Watch the video below: