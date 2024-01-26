Connect with us

BN TV Music

Flavour Throws a Party with Mercy Eke, Chioma Ikokwu, Cubana Chiefpriest & More in "Big Baller" Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

Try This Yummy Egusi Preparation Technique From Nigerian Content Creator — Adenike A. Ademola

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Ayoola Ayolola, Sharon Ooja & Abimbola Craig in “Skinny Girl in Transit” Season 7 Episode 1

BN TV Culture Events Style

AFCON Style Inspo: Check Out 3 Outfits a Nigerian Fashionista Would Wear to See the Matches

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Broda Shaggi, Falz & Layi Wasabi in Episode 1 of "The Interview"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Diane Russet's New Web Series "Dear Diane" Will Tug at Your Heart Strings | Watch Episode 1

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Check Out the New Stills from Ndani TV's "Skinny Girl In Transit" Season 7

Beauty BN TV Events Style

British-Nigerian AJ Odudu Stuns in Minimal Glam on the New British Vogue, Out Now!

BN TV Cuisine

Omoye's Carrot Pancakes Are the Perfect Breakfast Treat!

BN TV Cuisine

You Will Love this Easy Melt-in-Your-Mouth Caramel Popcorn Recipe | Watch

BN TV

Flavour Throws a Party with Mercy Eke, Chioma Ikokwu, Cubana Chiefpriest & More in “Big Baller” Music Video

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Flavour has released the highly anticipated music video for his latest track, “Big Baller.” The video, shot and directed by Dammy Twitch, features a star-studded lineup including Cubana Chiefpriest, Mercy Eke, Ezinne Akudo, Chioma Ikokwu, and Nasty Blaq.

The video is a vibrant and stylish affair, showcasing Flavour’s larger-than-life personality and signature dance moves. The cameos add an extra layer of fun and excitement, making the video a must-watch for fans of Flavour.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Ariyike Olayiwola: Does It Really Pay to Be The Understanding Friend?

Mauritania Stuns, Ghana Stunned, Cape Verde & Angola Soar | #AFCON2023’s Key Moments So Far

Dennis Isong: Common Deed Of Assignment Errors We Make in Real Estate

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: The Tale of An Uber Driver in Lagos

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Business Owners Can Embrace Strategies for Progress in This Time & Age
css.php