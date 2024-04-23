Connect with us

BN TV Career

"Without Adaptability, Nothing Else is Possible" Meg Juma on the "Road to Success" Podcast

BN TV Inspired

Bayo Omoboriowo Shares his Journey to Becoming a Presidential Photographer on the Teju Babyface Podcast

BN TV Music

1da Banton Celebrates Success with Bella Shmurda in "Evidence" Video

BN TV Music

Watch Yadah & Sunmisola Agbebi in Live Version of "Never Seen"

BN TV Movies & TV

Fejiro Meets a Young Playboy in Episode 3 (S1) of "Manless" | Watch

BN TV Music

New Video: Minz feat. 255 - Shadow

BN TV Music

New Video: Esther Oji - Language of Your Heart

BN TV Music

BNXN & Ruger Chat with Billboard News on their Reunion, Joint Album "RnB," Afrobeats & More

BN TV Music

Ckay and Olamide Collab on New Single "Wahala"

BN TV Music

Ladipoe Seeks Peace of Mind in New Single "Hallelujah" feat. Rozzz & Morrelo

BN TV

“Without Adaptability, Nothing Else is Possible” Meg Juma on the “Road to Success” Podcast

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Sitting pretty for this episode of the “Road To Success” podcast with TheLadyMayowa, is Meg Juma, who moved to Dubai on a whim with 13 dollars to her name, leading her on the path many Africans find themselves towing as immigrants in the UAE.

However, unlike many who are yet to get unstuck, Meg took bold little steps from her post as a hotel concierge staff to becoming a career coach, helping women monetise their skills and grow in their chosen fields. In this episode, Meg emphasises the importance of adaptability, stating, “Without adaptability, nothing else is possible.”

Reflecting on her own experience, Meg reshapes traditional notions of success, while highlighting the importance of mindset, stating, “It’s not just about physical appearance, but about emitting positive energy and possessing a mindset that shapes your outlook on life.”

This episode is more than just a conversation; it’s a roadmap to success, a guide from someone who’s walked the path and emerged stronger.

Watch here:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: Celebrating Africans Shaping the Technology Narrative

Hayat Alijowaily is Advancing the Campaign about Climate Justice in Africa through Filmmaking

When Does Asking Become an Accusation?

Biodun Da-Silva: Some Lessons from My 40-Year Life Experience

10 Years on Screen! Linda Osifo Tells Us About Her Acting Journey in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php