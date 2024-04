Joeboy has released the official music video for “Adenuga” featuring Qing Madi. The music video release follows the debut of “Adenuga” and a short film titled “Is My Love Not Enough?” starring Qing Madi, Joeboy himself, alongside Jemima Osunde, who plays the role of Joeboy’s love interest.

The official music video also features all three of them.

Watch below: