Starring Jemima Osunde, Joeboy drops Short Film “Is My Love Not Enough?” Ahead of New Single

Singer-songwriter Joeboy is gearing up to release his latest single, and to tease fans, he stars in a short film titled “Is My Love Not Enough?” The film features Jemima Osunde, and Chimamanda Chukwuma, alongside Joeboy himself.

In “Is My Love Not Enough?” Joeboy portrays Joe, a part-time car engineer diagnosed with chronic lover-boy syndrome, who is keen on impressing Belema, played by Jemima, the city’s finest babe, also his love interest and pocket drainer.

This year, Joeboy joined Warner Music and launched his record label, “Young Legend.” He also released his first single of the year, “Osadebe.”

Watch the first part of “Is My Love Not Enough?” below