Joeboy Has A New Record Label!

4 hours ago

Singer and songwriter, Joeboy has entered a new chapter in the music industry with his new record label. In an X post by music journalist, Joey Akan, Joeboy, previously signed to EMPAWA, has now joined Warner Music and launched his record label, “Young Legend.” The post reads:

After years of career highs, Afrobeats superstar Joeboy is exiting Mr Eazi-owned EMPAWA, and seeking a step up by signing a dual deal with global music giant, Warner music (Home to superstars like Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Burna Boy, Ckay etc). The new deal sees Joeboy launch his self-owned entertainment company called Young Legend, as well as being Warner Music’s latest flagship artist out of Africa. Joeboy exits EMPAWA after 5 successful years where he released two EPs (Love & Light and Body, Soul & Spirit), two albums (Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic and Body & Soul) and a plethora of hit singles and features. At his exit, he’s amassed over 2 billion cumulative streams across DSPs. Under the new Young Legend label, Joeboy will act as the CEO while Deola Jaiyesimi will serve as the Head of Label, with the task of churning out the next set of Afrobeats superstars on a global stage. Joeboy follows in the footsteps of Olamide, Don Jazzy and his former label boss, Mr.Eazi to create a pipeline to mint new artists.

Joeboy, announcing his new record label, shared on his Instagram page, “Dawn of a new era.”

 

A post shared by JOEBOY (@joeboyofficial)

