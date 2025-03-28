Connect with us

BN TV Music Scoop

Joeboy & Olamide Are Living Large & Loving Hard in ‘Free of Charge’

BN TV Comedy Music Scoop

Lasisi Elenu, Veekee James, Ariyiike Dimples & Officer Woos Bring the Laughs in This Hilarious Kiekie Unscripted Episode

BN TV Inspired

How Organisational Culture Shapes Success: Insights from Lanre Olusola & Doyin Atewologun

BN TV Music

Amapiano Vibes Only! Ten Hits to Get Your Weekend Started

BN TV Music

Bella Shmurda Cruises Through Love and Reflection in "Verily" Video

BN TV Music Scoop

Burna Boy’s International Collaborations Go Just as Hard as His Solo Hits

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Scoop

From ‘Orange Is the New Black’ to ‘The Residence’: 5 Uzo Aduba’s Films You Can’t Miss

BN TV Inspired

Lanre Olusola Explores Self-Discipline Through the Story of Joseph on the Be Transformed Podcast

BN TV Career Inspired Scoop

"I Did It All in Heels": Bozoma Saint John’s Resume Leaves Jimmy Fallon Speechless

BN TV

This Marble Cake Recipe from Terry’s Kitchen is Almost Too Easy

BN TV

Joeboy & Olamide Are Living Large & Loving Hard in ‘Free of Charge’

“If you’ve got it, spend it.” Joeboy & Olamide make it look easy in ‘Free of Charge.’
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Photo Credit: Joeboy/Instagram

Joeboy is officially in his new album era, marking the moment with a fresh video for ‘Free of Charge,’ featuring music mogul Olamide.

The track is all about money, having it, spending it, and making sure their special someone is well taken care of. Joeboy and Olamide trade verses about their wealth, making it clear that money is never an issue when it comes to love and luxury.

The visuals bring the song’s message to life, with the duo singing, dancing, and vibing in a playful, feel-good setting. From stylish shots to energetic moves, the video perfectly captures the carefree confidence of the track.

Watch it below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php