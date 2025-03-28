Joeboy & Olamide Are Living Large & Loving Hard in ‘Free of Charge’

Joeboy is officially in his new album era, marking the moment with a fresh video for ‘Free of Charge,’ featuring music mogul Olamide.

The track is all about money, having it, spending it, and making sure their special someone is well taken care of. Joeboy and Olamide trade verses about their wealth, making it clear that money is never an issue when it comes to love and luxury.

The visuals bring the song’s message to life, with the duo singing, dancing, and vibing in a playful, feel-good setting. From stylish shots to energetic moves, the video perfectly captures the carefree confidence of the track.

Watch it below