Netflix’s “Pop the Balloon LIVE” Brings Dating Drama to Your Screen With Yvonne Orji as Host

If you’ve spent enough time scrolling through social media, you’ve probably come across “Pop the Balloon.” Someone stands there, hopeful, holding a balloon, then pop, they’re out. No long explanations, no second chances. Netflix is now bringing the viral dating experiment to live television with “Pop the Balloon LIVE,” where finding love depends on keeping your balloon intact.

Starting April 10, 2025, the show airs live every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. A group of singles line up, each holding a balloon. If someone isn’t feeling the spark, they don’t swipe left, they pop the balloon, instantly removing the person from the dating pool. It’s fast, unpredictable, and all happening in real time.

Created by Bolia Matundu (BM) and Arlette Amuli, the show is an expansion of the original YouTube version, now with bigger surprises and reality stars joining in. Johnny Bananas from “The Challenge,” Chase DeMoor from “Too Hot to Handle,” Farrah Abraham from “Teen Mom,” and Zaina Sesay from “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” are stepping into a dating scene unlike anything they’ve faced before.

Hosting the show is our very own Yvonne Orji. You may know her as Molly Carter from “Insecure,” the sharp-tongued, career-driven best friend who had more dating fails than wins. Now, she’s bringing her signature wit to guide contestants through it all. “After playing ‘unlucky in love’ for five seasons, I know a thing or two about searching for romance in a hopeless place,” Yvonne joked. “Hopefully, these singles have better luck than Molly did.”

“Pop the Balloon LIVE” is about to shake up reality dating. Some will leave with a connection, others with nothing but a deflated balloon and a good story to tell.