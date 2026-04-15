Who Is Tega Alexander? Meet Bridgerton Season 5’s New Cast Member

It is with great pleasure that this author announces the arrival of a compelling new face this season: Tega Alexander.

Netflix has confirmed that the British-Nigerian talent will join Season 5 of Bridgerton as a series regular. He is set to portray Christopher Anderson, a new character described as a Regency-era Casanova whose entrance is expected to turn heads across the Ton.

Within the show’s family tree, Christopher is the son of Lord Marcus Anderson, played by Daniel Francis and the nephew of Lady Danbury, played by Adjoa Andoh, placing him close to one of society’s most influential figures. While the character arrives with charm, confidence and an assured exterior, the series has hinted that there is more beneath the surface, with self-doubt expected to shape part of his journey.

Alexander also marked the announcement on Instagram with a caption perfectly suited to the Bridgerton world: “I guess I’ll see you around the Ton ”.

For viewers just getting to know him, Alexander has steadily built a growing international profile across entertainment, fashion and digital media. Of Nigerian heritage and based in the United Kingdom, he first gained attention online through dance and movement content, where his charisma and visual style helped him build a large audience.

His casting marks another notable step in a career that has continued to expand beyond social media. In recent years, he has moved further into acting and presenting, broadening his reach across television and live events.

His previous screen credits include “MobLand,” the crime drama from Guy Ritchie, alongside appearances in the thriller series “Red Eye“ and “The Sandman.” The new Bridgerton role now places him in one of television’s most recognisable global franchises.

Away from the screen, Alexander has also built a presence in fashion, collaborating with brands such as Hugo Boss, Montblanc and Apple. He has also become a familiar face on major red carpets, recently hosting global premieres for Joker: Folie à Deux and Furiosa.

Season 5 is set to centre on Francesca Bridgerton’s story, and Alexander will not be arriving alone. Joining him among the season’s new additions are Jacqueline Boatswain as Helen Stirling and Gemma Knight Jones as Lady Elizabeth Ashworth.