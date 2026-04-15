Voter Transfer, New Cards & Correction: Everything You Need to Know Before the August 30 Deadline

If you have been putting off getting your Permanent Voter Card (PVC), consider this your reminder to stop waiting. With the 2027 General Elections on the horizon, your PVC remains one of the most important things you can have if you want to take part in deciding who leads the country next. It is more than just a card. It is your access to the ballot box, your opportunity to have a say on issues that affect everyday life, and your chance to be counted when it matters most. Without it, election day comes and goes with you watching from the sidelines.

The good news is that there is still time to act, but not forever. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is currently carrying out a nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise for new and existing voters who need updates. If you have been waiting for the right moment to register, transfer your details, or sort out issues with your current card, this is the moment.

Key Deadlines & Election Dates to Note

The registration process happens in phases to ensure every region is covered. However, with the revised timetable, the dates are closer than they appear:

Current Registration Phase: We are currently in the second phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), which runs until 17 April 2026.

Final Registration Cut-off: The entire registration exercise for this cycle is scheduled to conclude on 30 August 2026.

Presidential and National Assembly Elections: Saturday, 16 January 2027.

Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections: Saturday, 6 February 2027.

Who Needs to Visit an INEC Office?

The CVR isn’t just for people who have never voted. You should head to your nearest INEC Local Government office if you fall into any of these categories:

The New Voters: If you have turned 18 since the last election or never registered before.

The Relocators (Voter Transfer): If you have moved to a new state, city, or even a different neighbourhood and want to vote at a polling unit closer to your new home.

The Information Correction: If your name is misspelt, your date of birth is wrong, or your address needs updating.

The Damaged or Lost Cards: If your PVC is defaced, broken, or missing.

The Uncollected PVCs: Many cards from previous years are still sitting at INEC offices. You can use this period to go and collect yours.

The “No Double Registration” Rule

It is vital to remember that double registration is an offence. INEC uses a sophisticated “clean-up” system to identify multiple entries. If you already have a PVC and just need to update your details or transfer your location, do not register as a new voter. Instead, apply for a transfer or update.

How to Prepare

To make your visit as smooth as possible, ensure you have a valid means of identification (such as a National ID, Driver’s Licence, or International Passport). While the process is free, it can be busy, so arriving early at your Local Government Area (LGA) office is highly recommended.

Check Your Status Online First

Before you head out, you can save yourself time by checking if your current registration is still valid. Visit the INEC Voter Verification Portal to confirm your details.

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Featured Image: Generated via Generative AI