Lasisi Elenu, Veekee James, Ariyiike Dimples & Officer Woos Bring the Laughs in This Hilarious Kiekie Unscripted Episode

This episode of Kiekie Unscripted Experience will have you laughing so hard, you might shed a few happy tears.

Lasisi Elenu and Officer Woos scrambling to pick up balloons was pure comedy gold. The rule was simple, walk backwards to grab the balloons, then pass them to a teammate who would fill the bags. But, of course, chaos ensued. Officer Woos slipped once, maybe even twice, while Lasisi kept sighing dramatically and clutching his waist. By the end, both comedians had to admit they weren’t as fit as they thought.

And then came the music segment, where contestants wowed the audience with their vocal skills, from rap to powerful melodies, proving once again that Kiekie Unscripted Experience is the perfect blend of fun, games, entertainment, and a little suspense.

Watch the full episode below