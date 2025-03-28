Connect with us

Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page to Star in Italianna: A Romcom We Can’t Wait to See!

Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page team up for a romcom, ‘Italianna.’ Plot details are still a mystery, but we’re intrigued. 
The plot is still under wraps, but here’s the sweet news, your favourite screen superstars, Halle Bailey and RegéJean Page, are set to star in a brand-new romantic comedy, ‘Italianna.’

The Universal Pictures film will be directed by Kat Coiro, with a screenplay by Ryan Engle, based on an original idea from him and Kristin Engle. While details about the storyline remain a mystery, ‘Italianna’ is officially described as a romcom, so we can already expect charm, chemistry, and plenty of swoon-worthy moments.

Bailey, best known as one-half of the five-time Grammy-nominated duo Chloe x Halle, made her mark in film as Ariel in Disney’s live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’ (2023). The rising Hollywood star who turned 25 yesterday, also starred in Warner Bros’ reimagining of ‘The Color Purple.’

Page, who shot to global fame with his Emmy and SAG Award-nominated role in ‘Bridgerton,’ continues his impressive run on screen. He stars alongside Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett in Steven Soderbergh’s thriller ‘Black Bag,’ which recently opened under Focus and Universal Pictures.

Though the plot remains a mystery, one thing is certain, we’re excited and can’t wait to see what’s in store.

