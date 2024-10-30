Tyla’s ‘Halleween’ Homage to Halle Berry’s “The Flintstones” Look Has Us in Awe

When it comes to Halloween transformations, Tyla has taken things to a new level this year. Channeling Halle Berry’s unforgettable character Sharon Stone from “The Flintstones” movie, Tyla didn’t just wear a costume—she brought the look to life, paying homage to one of Halle’s most memorable roles with an impressive attention to detail.

From the character’s iconic animal print dress to Tyla’s modern twist on the style, her costume was a playful yet glamorous throwback. She captioned her photos with a cheeky message, “Well I’ve been a very bad girl, but you have to admit… I was very verrrrry good at it. @halleberry”

With Halloween just kicking off, Tyla’s standout look has already set a high bar, blending nostalgia with high fashion to give us a costume we won’t soon forget.

Here’s a closer look at Tyla’s Flintstones-inspired Halloween masterpiece, along with some of our favourite celebrity costumes so far.

Lizzo

Halle Bailey

Meghan Thee Stallion