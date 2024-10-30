The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 236

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glean Makhalima Modilim (@glean_modilim)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakiya Abdul Karim (@theriyah_abdul)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. B (@rutie___b)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yolanda Okereke (@yolandaokereke)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia Mbuaya Mukuna (@alicia_krakowska_hadid)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZAZI | CONTENT CREATOR (@the.catherineonoja)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabine | Miami Blogger (@thebstinger)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quiana Watson, MBA, Broker (@quianawatson_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudia kwarteng-Lumor (@claudialumor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovely Amusan (@lovely_amusan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎀💎Berla Mundi (@berlamundi)

