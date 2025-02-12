Connect with us

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 246

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series, your weekly fix of workwear fashion.
This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series, your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by K Naomi Phakathi (@knaomin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kabelo Peete (@kabie_peete)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kabelo Peete (@kabie_peete)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monica Awe-Etuk (@awedbymoni)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIANA BASIL 🇳🇬 (@dee__18th)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kabelo Peete (@kabie_peete)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIANA BASIL 🇳🇬 (@dee__18th)

