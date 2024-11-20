Unveiling This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 239

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIDI-STONE (@didistone)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa (@enioluwaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchel Ukachukwu (@mitchel_ihezue)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JariatuDanita (@jariatudanita)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serwah🇬🇭 (@serwahprikels)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serwah🇬🇭 (@serwahprikels)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudia kwarteng-Lumor (@claudialumor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie Bliss (@marieblissofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serwaa Amihere [ Psalm 3 ] (@serwaaamihere)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOLUWA (@temitemsss)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe (@kokobykhloe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madeleine🇸🇳 | Content Creator (@queen_serere)

