Skepta Graced Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Elegant Trad | WATCH

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Skepta arrived at Africa’s biggest Film Festival (AFRIFF) in traditional attire. He rocked an elegant navy blue Agbada with attractive royal blue and white embroidery paired with an Eastern native red cap and white necklace, a nod to his western and eastern roots in the nation.

Check out these up-close views of him, captured by Nigerian Paparazzi Videographer, Tosin Adeaga, better known as Coccolait

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FASHIONABLY LATE (@coccolait)

Swipe through the carousel below for more pictures:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Big Smoke (@skepta)

Photos: @skepta

Video: @coccolait

