Big Smoke, Big Drip: 5 Times Skepta Served Up Major Fashion Goals

Today, let’s talk music and style and one musician that brings it all: Skepta. The British-Nigerian rapper, popularly known as Big Smoke – is the line from his collaboration with Portable playing in your head? “Big Smoke pẹ’lú tobacco Tony Tony, Tony Montana.” Haha, we thought as much – isn’t just a rap icon; he’s a walking fashion statement. The same effortless confidence that makes his music hit different is what makes his style stand out. Skepta doesn’t just wear clothes, he owns every look. One day, he’s shutting down Paris Fashion Week in Louis Vuitton. The next day, he’s pulling up to the Met Gala in Burberry. No formula, no gimmick, just a man who knows exactly who he is and dresses like it.

Here are five times he proved that when it comes to men’s fashion, he’s in a league of his own.

Skepta in Givenchy leather utility vest

In this photo, Skepta looks stylish in an ensemble that fuses streetwear with luxury. He wears a fitted white T-shirt under a sleek, black Givenchy leather vest with multiple pockets and zip details, giving off a rugged yet sophisticated vibe. His accessories – silver chains, a diamond-encrusted bracelet, and a subtle watch – add just the right amount of shine.

Timeless in Bottega Veneta

Dressed in a deep charcoal double-breasted suit from Bottega Veneta, Skepta redefines classic menswear. The clean lines and structured shoulders give a powerful silhouette, while the rich fabric drapes perfectly against his frame. No flashy accessories, no over-the-top styling – just a perfectly tailored suit, confidence, and a direct gaze that speaks louder than words.

Paris Fashion Week

At Paris Fashion Week, Skepta brought swag to the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show. His outfit was a mix of classic and contemporary, an open white button-down shirt, relaxed but structured black quilted trousers, and a loosely draped black tie. The subtle checkerboard texture on the pants added dimension, while the untucked shirt and undone tie made the look feel intentionally effortless. His black leather shoes grounded the outfit.

GQ Men of the Year

For the GQ Men of the Year event, Skepta stepped out in a double-breasted suit from his own brand, Mains London, featuring bold black scissor and letter motifs. The graphic details gave the classic silhouette a fresh edge, while black leather shoes and a sleek watch tied the look together. A true red carpet statement.

Met Gala Majesty in Burberry

At the Met Gala, Skepta arrived in a statement-making bold blue and black patterned outfit, draped in a striking oversized blue and white blanket-style shawl. The contrast of structured tailoring with the relaxed drape of the wrap adds a regal touch, while studded black shoes complete the look with an edge. A masterclass in statement layering.

Skepta in Louis Vuitton

Skepta blends luxury with street style in this Louis Vuitton monogrammed ensemble. The dark brown utility jacket and matching pants bring stylish cool, paired with a crisp white tee, a sleek durag, and bold black boots. A silver chain adds the perfect finishing touch, showing that understated opulence can be just as powerful as flashy fashion.