Connect with us

BN TV Music

Skepta & Portable Team Up for A Live Performance of "Tony Montana"

BN TV Movies & TV

Fiyin Gambo Announces Upcoming Film "Chosen" with a Teaser | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Ayomide Napson Explores Human Connection in Short Film "A Tale Of Two Dates" | Watch

BN TV Music

Watch Funbi's Lyric Video of "All Good" feat. Karun

BN TV Movies & TV

From East Africa to Southern Africa... See Trailers For The Non-Nigerian Films Nominated for #AMVCA10

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Things Go Spiral when Fejiro Meets her Mentor in Episode 4 (S1) of Manless

BN TV Music

Davido Says His First Dream was to be a Record Producer & Engineer - Watch the "Business Untitled Podcast"

BN TV Cuisine

Jay On Air Shares His Content Creation Journey as he Makes Turmeric Rice & Minced Meat Sauce in Episode 8 of Mercy's Menu

BN TV Career

Morayo Afolabi-Brown Talks Her Career Progression & More on "Omon's Couch" with Omon Odike

BN TV Music

Shekhinah Drops Music Video For "Risk" feat. Moliy

BN TV

Skepta & Portable Team Up for A Live Performance of “Tony Montana”

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

For the first time, British rapper Skepta and Nigerian artist Portable team up to perform their hit song “Tony Montana,” live on Steelo Live.

‘Tony Montana” is a collaboration between Skepta and Portable, with production by JAE5.

Watch the live performance here:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Envisioning Africans Redefining Success – My ADIS24 Experience (III)

Yewande Jinadu: What Should We Do About Workplace Bullying?

Dennis Isong: How to Identify Attractive Commercial Real Estate Areas in Lagos

‘Kunle Adebajo on Journalism & His Favourite Works in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

What If Your Child is The Bully?
css.php