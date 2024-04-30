BN TV Skepta & Portable Team Up for A Live Performance of “Tony Montana” Published 7 hours ago on April 30, 2024 By BellaNaija.com Credit: Skepta/Instagram For the first time, British rapper Skepta and Nigerian artist Portable team up to perform their hit song “Tony Montana,” live on Steelo Live. ‘Tony Montana” is a collaboration between Skepta and Portable, with production by JAE5. Watch the live performance here: Related Topics:PortableskeptaTony Montana Up Next New Music: 10Ten feat. Qing Madi – Problem Choke Don't Miss Ayomide Napson Explores Human Connection in Short Film “A Tale Of Two Dates” | Watch BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline You may like 10 Interesting Life Lessons From Portable Skepta and Portable Team Up for a New Single “Tony Montana” New Music: Skepta feat. Odumodublvck, and Idris Elba — Jangrova