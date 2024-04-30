Ayomide Napson Explores Human Connection in Short Film “A Tale Of Two Dates” | Watch

The film follows Isabel Adeleke, a disturbed psychology PhD student who interviews James Popoola, a convicted felon, for her thesis. Despite their vastly different backgrounds, a connection sparks during their conversation. As they dig into their pasts, James shares a heartbreaking story of vengeance, while Isabel confides in him about her difficult divorce. However, their newfound bond is tragically cut short when Isabel learns of James’ imminent execution. This stark reminder of the justice system’s harsh realities leaves Isabel heartbroken over the loss of a connection that offered her unexpected solace.

“A Tale of Two First Dates” stars Sharon Rotimi as Isabel and Olasunkanmi Olowu as James.