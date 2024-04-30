Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Ayomide Napson Explores Human Connection in Short Film "A Tale Of Two Dates" | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Fiyin Gambo Announces Upcoming Film "Chosen" with a Teaser | Watch

BN TV Music

Skepta & Portable Team Up for A Live Performance of "Tony Montana"

BN TV Music

Watch Funbi's Lyric Video of "All Good" feat. Karun

BN TV Movies & TV

From East Africa to Southern Africa... See Trailers For The Non-Nigerian Films Nominated for #AMVCA10

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Things Go Spiral when Fejiro Meets her Mentor in Episode 4 (S1) of Manless

BN TV Music

Davido Says His First Dream was to be a Record Producer & Engineer - Watch the "Business Untitled Podcast"

BN TV Cuisine

Jay On Air Shares His Content Creation Journey as he Makes Turmeric Rice & Minced Meat Sauce in Episode 8 of Mercy's Menu

BN TV Career

Morayo Afolabi-Brown Talks Her Career Progression & More on "Omon's Couch" with Omon Odike

BN TV Music

Shekhinah Drops Music Video For "Risk" feat. Moliy

BN TV

Ayomide Napson Explores Human Connection in Short Film “A Tale Of Two Dates” | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Storyteller Ayomide Napson has released a new short film, “A Tale of Two First Dates.” Written, directed and produced by Ayomide himself, he explores the depths of human connection in unexpected places through this story.

The film follows Isabel Adeleke, a disturbed psychology PhD student who interviews James Popoola, a convicted felon, for her thesis. Despite their vastly different backgrounds, a connection sparks during their conversation. As they dig into their pasts, James shares a heartbreaking story of vengeance, while Isabel confides in him about her difficult divorce. However, their newfound bond is tragically cut short when Isabel learns of James’ imminent execution. This stark reminder of the justice system’s harsh realities leaves Isabel heartbroken over the loss of a connection that offered her unexpected solace.

“A Tale of Two First Dates” stars Sharon Rotimi as Isabel and Olasunkanmi Olowu as James.

Watch here:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Envisioning Africans Redefining Success – My ADIS24 Experience (III)

Yewande Jinadu: What Should We Do About Workplace Bullying?

Dennis Isong: How to Identify Attractive Commercial Real Estate Areas in Lagos

‘Kunle Adebajo on Journalism & His Favourite Works in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

What If Your Child is The Bully?
css.php