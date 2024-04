RnB artist Funbi has dropped the lyric video for his song, “All Good,” featuring the Kenyan singer-songwriter Karun.

“All Good” is the fifth song on Funbi’s recently released EP, “Love Lust,” marking his return to music after a three-year hiatus. The video is directed by Rare Chaba and Zamani Istifanus.

