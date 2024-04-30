From East Africa to Southern Africa... See Trailers For The Non-Nigerian Films Nominated for #AMVCA10

Since its inception in 2013, the AMVCAs have been an important spotlight for African films. Transcending borders, the annual event recognises and celebrates filmmaking excellence across Africa. The awards encourage the production of high-quality films in various indigenous languages, fuel audience growth within Africa and attract international attention, increasing global appreciation for African cinema.

This year’s AMVCAs mark the tenth edition, and the celebration, as always, extends beyond Nigerian films. The event acknowledges the incredible talent across the continent with dedicated categories for indigenous language films, from East Africa, West Africa, and Southern Africa. Films from Ghana like “Nana Akoto” and Kenya’s “Where The River Divides” compete alongside entries from South Africa such as “Service To Heart.” See the AMVCAs nominated East, West (non-Nigerian) and Southern African films and their trailers below:

Omen by Baloji

The plot of “Omen” follows Koffi who lives in Belgium and is about to become a father. He sees this as an opportunity to return to his native country, Congo, with his girlfriend Alice. Seeking to reconnect with his family after being rejected as a child, Koffi faces challenges in finding acceptance, especially from his mother. With help from his sister Tshala and Paco, an outcast street child, Koffi and Mama Mujila eventually learn to understand each other. Omen stars Eliane Umuhire, Lucy Debay and Marc Zinga.

Eliane Umuhire was nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Marc Zinga for Best Lead Actor respectively in the AMVCAs.

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

“Nana Akoto” by Kwabena Gyansah

The drama series “Nana Akoto” is a tale about a young warrior named Akoto who finds himself on the run from his captors, the Denkyiras. As he desperately seeks refuge, fate leads him to an encounter with a spiritual leader and the princess of Denkyira. Together, they embark on a journey to fight against their common enemy

“The Passenger” by Usama Mukwaya, Meddy Sserwadda and Hadijah Nakanjako

“The Passenger” is a story about a bus ride that turned chaotic. In the wake of a series of bomb explosions on buses, passengers on a bus in Masaka discover one of the passengers has a mysterious and potentially dangerous package, causing tensions to arise.

“Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)” by Kefa Hussein Igilo

The romantic drama “Love Transfusion” is about a woman who falls for her friend’s spouse after a blood transfusion where doctors mistakenly transfused blood that was not intended for her and contained mystical love portions.

The story revolves around the consequences of a ritual vow taken by a couple to strengthen their bond but leads to a series of misfortunes and complicated relationships involving other characters.

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

“Itifaki” by Omar Hamza

A house viewing goes haywire when the sellers discover the buyer has an ulterior motive. The short film, written and directed by Omar Hamza, features Emmanuel Mugo and Jack Mutinda.

“Nakupenda” by Juma Saada

“Nakupenda” is a romantic movie and it follows the story of a man and a woman who have loved each other since childhood. They get separated but meet again in old age and decide to awaken their feelings of love despite their families’ disapproval.

“Wandongwa” by John Kokolo

In “Wandongwa,” Daniel Boma, a journalist, decides to visit a small, hidden and unknown tribal community named Wandongwa. On arrival, he encounters strange customs and traditions behind the scenes and begins the process of intellectually liberating the community.

“Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)” by Lavera Ndanunga

“Ormoilaa Ogol” is a tale about bravery and the legacy of love. Propelled by an unwavering devotion to love, Ormoilaa fearlessly navigates through diverse landscapes, risking life and limb to ensure a prosperous future for his offspring.

“Where The River Divides ” by Matrid Nyagah and MD Neely

A gripping 1979 true story about the son of a clan elder returning home to his village in Thimlich Ohinga, Migori County in Kenya, following his baptism and must choose whether to inherit his father’s legacy or fulfil his newfound purpose, which risks his life.

Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)

“Service to Heart” by Paul .S. Wilo

After eight years of sacrifice and torment, Elizabeth Fatao Njamba secretly hallows in alcohol and dark turmoil that death is coming for her cerebral palsy and hydrocephalus child sooner than later. She finds herself giving in to the suggestion of euthanasia by her sister as this is the only way they can free her daughter, a decision that eventually destroys her marriage and sends her into insanity.

“Motshameko O Kotsi” by Molebogeng Mapotlakele Mamakoko and Joseph Merlin Tafou

In this gripping and emotionally charged film, Tumelo finds himself entangled in a tumultuous love triangle between his fiancée Bonolo and her friend Lesego. Suspicions of infidelity arise, leading to accusations and deceit. As secrets unravel, including Bonolo’s pregnancy with her ex-boyfriend’s child, tensions escalate. Tragedy strikes when an argument with Bonolo’s ex-boyfriend results in the death of her fiancé Obi. Seeking revenge, Bonolo turns to a traditional healer, but her plans are thwarted. Amidst the chaos, Tumelo’s bond with Lesego strengthens as they navigate the consequences of their actions together.

The movie explores themes of love, betrayal, jealousy, and revenge within the context of a complex love triangle and the tragic consequences that ensue.

Uncle Limbani by Mulenga Mbulo Phiri

“Uncle Limbani” is a garden boy and a daydreamer who wants to live a life beyond his reach. However, He always finds himself in trouble in his effort to hustle for his dream life.