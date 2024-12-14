Connect with us

Kikifoodies Just Solved the Problem of Fried Rice That Stays Fresh for Hours

BN TV

Kikifoodies Just Solved the Problem of Fried Rice That Stays Fresh for Hours

BNers, let’s talk about a fried rice game-changer. There’s a common belief that fried rice doesn’t last long before it spoils. Well, Kikifoodies is here to debunk that myth with a simple yet effective trick to keep your fried rice fresh and delicious for longer.

The key is in the frying. Mixing your rice with the veggies is just the start; frying it properly afterwards locks in the flavours and helps it stay fresh for hours.

To make this long-lasting fried rice, you’ll need turkey for some juicy protein, seasoning, onions, ginger, garlic, white pepper, bell peppers, peas, green beans, sweet corn, yellow habanero, and carrots. With these fresh and colourful ingredients, your fried rice won’t just last—it’ll be an absolute delight.

Forget the idea that fried rice doesn’t last. Kikifoodies’ recipe will change everything. And just in case you’re looking for more food inspiration this festive season, check here, here, here, and here.

Learn how to make longer-lasting fried rice below:

 

