This Pepper Soup Gravy Takes Mashed Potatoes to Another Level

Tems & Asake's “Get It Right” Video Will Have You Hitting Replay | Watch

These Black Beauties Shine Bright at the YSL Beauty Event in London

Tim Godfrey & the Fearless Community Express Gratitude in “My Daddy” Video

Curvy Tems is a Pounded Yam & Egusi Lover, Which Naija Cuisine Does It for You?

Funke Akindele’s Speech as UNAIDS Ambassador is Equal Parts Humour & Advocacy | We Love it!

Wizkid's "Troubled Mind" Performance at the British Fashion Awards Was Everything!

Tems' Emoji Confession: A Surprising Reveal [WATCH]

Tems' Feathery Fashion Moment in Dilara Findikoglu at the British Fashion Awards | WATCH

Kikifoodies Shows Us How to Make the Perfect Zobo This Holiday

BNers, you really want to step up your hosting game this season. Forget the usual rice dishes and surprise your guests with something they’ll rave about: Chef T of Diary of a Kitchen Lover’s Mashed Potatoes and Pepper Soup Gravy.

We all know mashed potatoes are a classic, but have you ever paired them with pepper soup gravy? This duo is comfort food reimagined with a Nigerian twist—and it’s super easy to make.

Picture this: soft, buttery mashed Irish potatoes garnished with fresh parsley, served with a rich, flavourful pepper soup gravy made from croaker fish, pepper soup spices, curry leaves, and scent leaves. It’s a match made in foodie heaven, guaranteed to leave your guests talking long after the meal.

Chef T has really raised the bar with this recipe, giving us all the inspiration we need to bring something fresh to the table this festive season. Whether it’s for Christmas lunch or New Year’s dinner, this dish is a must-try.

Watch how she makes it below:

 

