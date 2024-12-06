Connect with us

Get into the Holiday Spirit with Yemi Alade's "Merry Christmas O!" Music Video

Following the release of her festive track, “Merry Christmas O,” Yemi Alade is back with an exciting music video that’s sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

The visuals shows Yemi unwrapping herself from a giant gift box—an image that screams Christmas fun. From there, it’s a full-on celebration, complete with a big pot and spoon (think jollof rice vibes), huge gift boxes, and Yemi spreading joy and festive cheer in true holiday style.

The song captures everything we love about Christmas—coming together, sharing, and spreading love. It’s a reminder that this season is about unity, sharing, and making sure no one is left out. It’s Christmas, after all, and Yemi is here to make it unforgettable.

Check it out below:

