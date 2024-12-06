Connect with us

Music

Listen to Ayra Starr in Khalid's “Make It Up to You” & Feel Her Fierce Energy

BN TV Music

Get into the Holiday Spirit with Yemi Alade's "Merry Christmas O!" Music Video

Movies & TV Music

Tyla Joins Sabrina Carpenter for a Netflix Holiday Special in "A Nonsense Christmas"

Music

We’re Vibing to Davido’s "Funds" feat. Odumodublvck & Chike

BN TV Music

Tems & Asake's “Get It Right” Video Will Have You Hitting Replay | Watch

BN TV Music

Tim Godfrey & the Fearless Community Express Gratitude in “My Daddy” Video

Beauty BN TV Cuisine Events Music Style

Curvy Tems is a Pounded Yam & Egusi Lover, Which Naija Cuisine Does It for You?

Music

Listen to Tekno’s Latest Anthem "Pounds and Dollars"

BN TV Music

Wizkid's "Troubled Mind" Performance at the British Fashion Awards Was Everything!

Beauty BN TV Events Music Style

Tems' Emoji Confession: A Surprising Reveal [WATCH]

Music

Listen to Ayra Starr in Khalid’s “Make It Up to You” & Feel Her Fierce Energy

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

If you love R&B and Afrobeats, Khalid and Ayra Starr‘s new song Make It Up to You is exactly what you need.

In the track Khalid kicks things off, laying his heart bare as he sings, “I wanna be the man that you choose in your life” and “I get insecure, gotta swallow my pride.” It’s raw and real, as he wrestles with his emotions.

Then Ayra Starr comes in with those unmistakable vocals we love, dropping lines like “Gotten me addicted like a drug I never needed / Now I’m wasted / Touchin’ on my confidence Reason I want nothing else on my wishlist.” Her verse is pure fire—confident and unapologetic.

Together, they create a track that’s perfect for anyone who wants something that captures emotions, passion, and real talk. It’s smooth, it’s real, and it’s definitely one to add to your playlist.

Listen below

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php