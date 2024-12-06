Listen to Ayra Starr in Khalid’s “Make It Up to You” & Feel Her Fierce Energy

If you love R&B and Afrobeats, Khalid and Ayra Starr‘s new song “Make It Up to You“ is exactly what you need.

In the track Khalid kicks things off, laying his heart bare as he sings, “I wanna be the man that you choose in your life” and “I get insecure, gotta swallow my pride.” It’s raw and real, as he wrestles with his emotions.

Then Ayra Starr comes in with those unmistakable vocals we love, dropping lines like “Gotten me addicted like a drug I never needed / Now I’m wasted / Touchin’ on my confidence Reason I want nothing else on my wishlist.” Her verse is pure fire—confident and unapologetic.

Together, they create a track that’s perfect for anyone who wants something that captures emotions, passion, and real talk. It’s smooth, it’s real, and it’s definitely one to add to your playlist.

Listen below