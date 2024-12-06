Tyla Joins Sabrina Carpenter for a Netflix Holiday Special in “A Nonsense Christmas”

This Friday, Tyla will be showing on your screens in “A Nonsense Christmas,” the Netflix special by American singer and songwriter, Sabrina Carpenter. The South African singer is joining Sabrina for some festive duets in a show full of music, laughs, and plenty of surprises.

Tyla will be performing alongside music artists like Shania Shania Twain, Kali Uchis, and Chappell Roan. Fans might want to look forward to some amapiano sounds and vibes from Tyla.

Sabrina Carpenter, who’s all about mixing music and comedy, shared her excitement for the special: “The holidays have always been so special to me. I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show—infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me.”

And it’s not just about the music—expect plenty of laughs too. The show features funny cameos from Cara Delevingne, Nico Hiraga, and Quinta Brunson, who’ll bring some holiday humour as the ghost of holiday present.

Tyla has had an amazing year so far. She recently took home three awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA). This special is just one more exciting chapter in her incredible journey.