Tyla Takes Home 3 MTV EMA Awards & Thanks Afrobeats for “Opening Doors” for African Music

Published

1 hour ago

 on

“I want to thank my team, my family and the tigers for voting for me… Thank you to Afrobeats. Afrobeats has opened so many doors for African music. So thank you so much to Afrobeats,” Tyla said as she accepted the Best Afrobeats award at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA), held yesterday at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena.

Unlike her previous acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) — where she advocated for recognition of African genres beyond Afrobeats — Tyla’s speech this time warmly acknowledged the genre, appreciating the opportunities it has created for African artists like herself.

The night was a major win for the Grammy-winning South African artist. Tyla not only won the Best Afrobeats award in a competitive category that included Nigerian stars Asake, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Rema, and Tems, but she also made history as the first African artist to win three awards in one night at the EMAs: Best Afrobeats, Best African Act, and Best R&B.

As she received her Best Afrobeats award, Tyla was joined on stage by her sister, Sydney, who expressed her pride, saying, “I’m proud of you.”

Watch Tyla receive her award below, along with the sweet sister moment shared with her sister.

 

For her debut MTV EMA performance, Tyla brough the heat, delivering a live rendition of her award-winning hit “Water” and her recently released track, “Push 2 Start.”

See looks from the event:

Tyla

 

Maya Jama

 

Host Rita Ora & her husband, Taika Waititi

 

The Warning Rock Band

 

Benson Boone

 

LE SSERAFIM

 

Peso Pluma

 

Jodie Smith

 

Shawn Mendes 

 

Check out the list of this year’s EMA winners (with winners highlighted in bold):

Best song

  • Ariana Grande – ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’
  • Benson Boone – ‘Beautiful Things’
  • Beyoncé – ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’
  • Billie Eilish – ‘Birds Of A Feather’
  • Chappell Roan – ‘Good Luck, Babe!’
  • Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Espresso’

Best video

  • Ariana Grande – ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’
  • Charli XCX – ‘360’
  • Eminem – ‘Houdini’
  • Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’
  • Lisa ft. Rosalía – ‘New Woman’
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’

Best Artist

  • Beyoncé
  • Billie Eilish
  • Post Malone
  • RAYE
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration

  • Charli XCX ft. Billie Eilish – ‘Guess’
  • Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – ‘Like That’
  • Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – ‘Die With A Smile’
  • Lisa ft. Rosalía – ‘New Woman’
  • Peso Pluma & Anitta – ‘Bellakeo’
  • Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’

Best New

  • Ayra Starr
  • Benson Boone
  • Chappell Roan
  • LE SSERAFIM
  • Teddy Swims
  • The Last Dinner Party
  • Tyla

Best Pop

  • Billie Eilish
  • Ariana Grande
  • Camila Cabello
  • Charli XCX
  • Dua Lipa
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift

Best Afrobeats

  • Asake
  • Ayra Starr
  • Burna Boy
  • Rema
  • Tems
  • Tyla

Best African Act

  • Ayra Starr
  • Tyla
  • Asake
  • Diamond Platnumz
  • DBN Gogo
  • TitoM & Yuppe

Best Rock

  • Bon Jovi
  • Coldplay
  • Green Day
  • Kings Of Leon
  • Lenny Kravitz
  • Liam Gallagher
  • The Killers

Best Latin

  • Anitta
  • Bad Bunny
  • KAROL G
  • Peso Pluma
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Shakira

Best K-Pop

  • Jimin
  • Jung Kook
  • LE SSERAFIM
  • Lisa
  • NewJeans
  • Stray Kids

Best Alternative

  • Fontaines D.C.
  • Hozier
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Lana Del Rey
  • Twenty One Pilots
  • Yungblud

Best Electronic

  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta
  • Disclosure
  • DJ Snake
  • Fred Again..
  • Swedish House Mafia

Best Hip-Hop

  • Central Cee
  • Eminem
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Travis Scott

Best R&B

  • Kehlani
  • SZA
  • Tinashe
  • Tyla
  • Usher
  • Victoria Monét

Best Live

  • Adele
  • Coldplay
  • Doja Cat
  • RAYE
  • Taylor Swift
  • Travis Scott

Best Push

  • Ayra Starr
  • Chappell Roan
  • Coco Jones
  • Flyana Boss
  • Jessie Murph
  • Laufey
  • LE SSERAFIM
  • Mark Ambor
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims
  • The Warning
  • Victoria Monét

Biggest Fans

  • Anitta
  • Ariana Grande
  • Beyoncé
  • Billie Eilish
  • Chappell Roan
  • Charli XCX
  • Katy Perry
  • Lisa
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Taylor Swift

Best U.S Act

  • Ariana Grande
  • Beyoncé
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift

Best UK & Ireland Act 

  • Central Cee
  • Charli XCX
  • Chase & Status
  • Dua Lipa
  • Hozier
  • RAYE

Global Icons

  • Busta Rhymes

Pop Pioneers 

  • Pet Shop Boys

 

