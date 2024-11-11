Tyla Takes Home 3 MTV EMA Awards & Thanks Afrobeats for “Opening Doors” for African Music

“I want to thank my team, my family and the tigers for voting for me… Thank you to Afrobeats. Afrobeats has opened so many doors for African music. So thank you so much to Afrobeats,” Tyla said as she accepted the Best Afrobeats award at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA), held yesterday at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena.

Unlike her previous acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) — where she advocated for recognition of African genres beyond Afrobeats — Tyla’s speech this time warmly acknowledged the genre, appreciating the opportunities it has created for African artists like herself.

The night was a major win for the Grammy-winning South African artist. Tyla not only won the Best Afrobeats award in a competitive category that included Nigerian stars Asake, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Rema, and Tems, but she also made history as the first African artist to win three awards in one night at the EMAs: Best Afrobeats, Best African Act, and Best R&B.

As she received her Best Afrobeats award, Tyla was joined on stage by her sister, Sydney, who expressed her pride, saying, “I’m proud of you.”

Watch Tyla receive her award below, along with the sweet sister moment shared with her sister.

For her debut MTV EMA performance, Tyla brough the heat, delivering a live rendition of her award-winning hit “Water” and her recently released track, “Push 2 Start.”

See looks from the event:

Tyla

Maya Jama

Host Rita Ora & her husband, Taika Waititi

The Warning Rock Band

Benson Boone

LE SSERAFIM

Peso Pluma

Jodie Smith

Shawn Mendes

Check out the list of this year’s EMA winners (with winners highlighted in bold):

Best song

Ariana Grande – ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’

Benson Boone – ‘Beautiful Things’

Beyoncé – ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’

Billie Eilish – ‘Birds Of A Feather’

Chappell Roan – ‘Good Luck, Babe!’

Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Espresso’

Best video

Ariana Grande – ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’

Charli XCX – ‘360’

Eminem – ‘Houdini’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’

Lisa ft. Rosalía – ‘New Woman’

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’

Best Artist

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Post Malone

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration

Charli XCX ft. Billie Eilish – ‘Guess’

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – ‘Like That’

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – ‘Die With A Smile’

Lisa ft. Rosalía – ‘New Woman’

Peso Pluma & Anitta – ‘Bellakeo’

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’

Best New

Ayra Starr

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

LE SSERAFIM

Teddy Swims

The Last Dinner Party

Tyla

Best Pop

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Best Afrobeats

Asake

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Best African Act

Ayra Starr

Tyla

Asake

Diamond Platnumz

DBN Gogo

TitoM & Yuppe

Best Rock

Bon Jovi

Coldplay

Green Day

Kings Of Leon

Lenny Kravitz

Liam Gallagher

The Killers

Best Latin

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Shakira

Best K-Pop

Jimin

Jung Kook

LE SSERAFIM

Lisa

NewJeans

Stray Kids

Best Alternative

Fontaines D.C.

Hozier

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Twenty One Pilots

Yungblud

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Disclosure

DJ Snake

Fred Again..

Swedish House Mafia

Best Hip-Hop

Central Cee

Eminem

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Best R&B

Kehlani

SZA

Tinashe

Tyla

Usher

Victoria Monét

Best Live

Adele

Coldplay

Doja Cat

RAYE

Taylor Swift

Travis Scott

Best Push

Ayra Starr

Chappell Roan

Coco Jones

Flyana Boss

Jessie Murph

Laufey

LE SSERAFIM

Mark Ambor

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

The Warning

Victoria Monét

Biggest Fans

Anitta

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Charli XCX

Katy Perry

Lisa

Nicki Minaj

Sabrina Carpenter

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best U.S Act

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Best UK & Ireland Act

Central Cee

Charli XCX

Chase & Status

Dua Lipa

Hozier

RAYE

Global Icons

Busta Rhymes

Pop Pioneers