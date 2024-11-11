BN TV
Tyla Takes Home 3 MTV EMA Awards & Thanks Afrobeats for “Opening Doors” for African Music
“I want to thank my team, my family and the tigers for voting for me… Thank you to Afrobeats. Afrobeats has opened so many doors for African music. So thank you so much to Afrobeats,” Tyla said as she accepted the Best Afrobeats award at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA), held yesterday at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena.
Unlike her previous acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) — where she advocated for recognition of African genres beyond Afrobeats — Tyla’s speech this time warmly acknowledged the genre, appreciating the opportunities it has created for African artists like herself.
The night was a major win for the Grammy-winning South African artist. Tyla not only won the Best Afrobeats award in a competitive category that included Nigerian stars Asake, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Rema, and Tems, but she also made history as the first African artist to win three awards in one night at the EMAs: Best Afrobeats, Best African Act, and Best R&B.
As she received her Best Afrobeats award, Tyla was joined on stage by her sister, Sydney, who expressed her pride, saying, “I’m proud of you.”
Watch Tyla receive her award below, along with the sweet sister moment shared with her sister.
For her debut MTV EMA performance, Tyla brough the heat, delivering a live rendition of her award-winning hit “Water” and her recently released track, “Push 2 Start.”
Tyla
Maya Jama
Host Rita Ora & her husband, Taika Waititi
The Warning Rock Band
Benson Boone
LE SSERAFIM
Peso Pluma
Jodie Smith
Shawn Mendes
Check out the list of this year’s EMA winners (with winners highlighted in bold):
Best song
- Ariana Grande – ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’
- Benson Boone – ‘Beautiful Things’
- Beyoncé – ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’
- Billie Eilish – ‘Birds Of A Feather’
- Chappell Roan – ‘Good Luck, Babe!’
- Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Espresso’
Best video
- Ariana Grande – ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’
- Charli XCX – ‘360’
- Eminem – ‘Houdini’
- Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’
- Lisa ft. Rosalía – ‘New Woman’
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’
Best Artist
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Post Malone
- RAYE
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration
- Charli XCX ft. Billie Eilish – ‘Guess’
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – ‘Like That’
- Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – ‘Die With A Smile’
- Lisa ft. Rosalía – ‘New Woman’
- Peso Pluma & Anitta – ‘Bellakeo’
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’
Best New
- Ayra Starr
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- LE SSERAFIM
- Teddy Swims
- The Last Dinner Party
- Tyla
Best Pop
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Camila Cabello
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Best Afrobeats
- Asake
- Ayra Starr
- Burna Boy
- Rema
- Tems
- Tyla
Best African Act
- Ayra Starr
- Tyla
- Asake
- Diamond Platnumz
- DBN Gogo
- TitoM & Yuppe
Best Rock
- Bon Jovi
- Coldplay
- Green Day
- Kings Of Leon
- Lenny Kravitz
- Liam Gallagher
- The Killers
Best Latin
- Anitta
- Bad Bunny
- KAROL G
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Shakira
Best K-Pop
- Jimin
- Jung Kook
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lisa
- NewJeans
- Stray Kids
Best Alternative
- Fontaines D.C.
- Hozier
- Imagine Dragons
- Lana Del Rey
- Twenty One Pilots
- Yungblud
Best Electronic
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Disclosure
- DJ Snake
- Fred Again..
- Swedish House Mafia
Best Hip-Hop
- Central Cee
- Eminem
- Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Travis Scott
Best R&B
- Kehlani
- SZA
- Tinashe
- Tyla
- Usher
- Victoria Monét
Best Live
- Adele
- Coldplay
- Doja Cat
- RAYE
- Taylor Swift
- Travis Scott
Best Push
- Ayra Starr
- Chappell Roan
- Coco Jones
- Flyana Boss
- Jessie Murph
- Laufey
- LE SSERAFIM
- Mark Ambor
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- The Warning
- Victoria Monét
Biggest Fans
- Anitta
- Ariana Grande
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Charli XCX
- Katy Perry
- Lisa
- Nicki Minaj
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Shawn Mendes
- Taylor Swift
Best U.S Act
- Ariana Grande
- Beyoncé
- Kendrick Lamar
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Best UK & Ireland Act
- Central Cee
- Charli XCX
- Chase & Status
- Dua Lipa
- Hozier
- RAYE
Global Icons
- Busta Rhymes
Pop Pioneers
- Pet Shop Boys