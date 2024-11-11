We’re Taking Notes on Love as Linda & Ibrahim Suleiman Celebrate 6 Years Together

Connect with us

Six years down, forever to go. Nollywood actors, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and Ibrahim Suleiman are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary, and their love is as inspiring as ever.

To mark this special day, Linda shared a video collage, mostly showcasing beautiful moments from their wedding day, and poured her heart out in a caption that made us all smile:

I’m sooo grateful to God because for the last 6 YEARS I’ve been living my prayers.

You’re the one .
I would pick you every single time.
No hesitation, no second thoughts, no ifs or buts.
I still Choose you, on the days you’re annoying (and my God you can be 😩😩😩), on the days we have misunderstandings, on the days we struggle to understand each other. Because these days are so few and far between, I know that what we have is different and rare.

I WILL ALWAYS CHOOSE YOU 🥰❤️

Happy Anniversary My Kingkong. ❤️”

Ibrahim also shared a touching post, pairing a wedding photo and a snapshot of their son:

Just look at us…

I’m imperfect
You’re imperfect
In fact, God brought us together while we were most broken.
But what we have is made whole because He who is perfect fills our cracks with The Gold that is His Grace, and makes the vessel of our union a prime example of Japanese “Kintsugi”
Happy Anniversary, my Sunshine.

I am so grateful for you, for us, for @keonimansuleiman
Six years in, and you still make me shy.
I love you.
Breathlessly.”

Seeing these two celebrate reminds us that true love is choosing each other every day, through every laugh, tear, and everything in between.

See how Linda and Ibrahim celebrated their anniversary with their Instagram posts.

