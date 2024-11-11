A Love Story Unfolds in Juma Jux’s “Ololufe Mi” Video Starring Priscilla Ojo

Juma Jux is back with the video for his song “Ololufe Mi,” and it’s all about love and rich culture.

The video starts with Diamond Platnumz giving Juma a pep talk to go after his heart. From there, we follow Juma as he searches for his love, Priscilla Ojo, with sweet moments of him trying to win her over.

Diamond Platnumz also shows up in the video with his own love interest, adding even more romance to the story.

The highlight? Both couples—Juma and Priscilla, Diamond and his partner—make their way into what looks like a beautiful, culturally rich traditional wedding, blending both Nigeria and Tanzanian culture.

Directed by Fole X and scripted by SwaggDaddyRay, with audio production by S2Kizzy, the “Ololufe Mi video” brings a compelling story of love, loyalty, and following one’s heart. It’s a video that celebrates love, rich traditions, and the magic of bringing different cultures together.

Watch the video below