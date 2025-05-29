Funke Akindele Ate! See Her Fun & Colourful Look at Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s After-Party

Funke Akindele did not come to play at Priscillia Ojo and Juma Jux’s wedding finale in Tanzania.

From the moment she touched down and linked up with Iyabo Ojo and friends, it was clear she was on a mission to serve. She gave us a full-on gold glam look for the first part of the celebration, then switched into something a little more playful for the late-night turn-up.

Her second look was a strapless mini dress decked out in small, colourful embellishments in every shade from coral to teal to plum. It was giving fun, it was giving bold, it was giving “yes, I know I look good.”

She kept it cute with fuchsia heels with major bow drama, silver jewellery and fresh, soft glam makeup.

Basically, she ate.

Catch the full fit below.