Scoop

Funke Akindele Served Full Golden Glam at Juma Jux & Priscilla Ojo's Wedding Reception

Funke Akindele shows how to own the wedding guest moment in a gold gown with satin puffed sleeves and crystal headpiece at Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo’s wedding reception in Tanzania.

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Are you ready for the wedding reception of Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo in Tanzania? In just a few hours, we’ll be smiling from ear to ear and soaking in all the beautiful moments from the final leg of their celebrations. But before the festivities begin, let’s turn our attention to the fashion, starting with this striking look from Nollywood icon, Funke Akindele.

The dress code is all gold, as Funke shared in her caption: “Queen mother said: ‘GO GOLD OR GO HOME’ so I obeyed!!!” The Queen Mother she’s referring to is none other than the bride’s mum, Iyabo Ojo.

Funke wore a gold fitted gown crafted in a classic mermaid silhouette. The fabric features beading and embroidery, giving the entire outfit a textured, statement finish. The off-shoulder neckline adds a graceful touch, while the voluminous puffed sleeves made of satin bring in a dramatic, high-fashion edge.

Her styling ties everything together perfectly. She accessorised with a crystal-draped headpiece worn across her forehead like a crown, alongside simple drop earrings. Her makeup is soft and polished, drawing attention to her features without overpowering the look.

Whether it’s a gala, a dinner party, a birthday shoot, a concert or a wedding reception like this one, this dress feels just right for the occasion.

Take a closer look at her photos below.

