From “Si Mimi” to “God Design” : 7 Songs Juma Jux Made Just for Priscilla Ojo

Just a few days ago, Juma Jux released his brand-new EP, “A Day To Remember.” But before that, he gave us the single “God Design,” which dropped on the same day as his traditional wedding. Then came “Ololufe Mi,” followed by “Si Mimi.” And you know what all these songs have in common? They’re all love songs dedicated to one very special woman, his wife, Priscilla Ojo. Or as she’s now known, Mrs Mkambala.

So, what does this tell us? That sometimes, love isn’t just something you feel, sometimes it’s something you sing. Juma Jux has poured his heart into every track, crafting timeless love songs for his baby girl, Priscilla. Each one is a musical chapter in their love story, filled with tenderness, joy and devotion.

Now, just ahead of the grand finale of their wedding celebrations today, we’ve rounded up our top 7 songs from the Tanzanian music superstar. These are the tracks that capture the beauty of his journey with Priscilla.

Celebration

My Shayla

Si Mimi

God Design featuring Phyno

Ololo

You

Ololufe Mi