Cameroon, South Africa & Zimbabwe Named Among Finalists in Miss World Multimedia Challenge

Five African countries — Cameroon, Uganda, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe — are proudly represented among the 20 finalists of the 72nd Miss World Festival Multimedia Challenge. Issie Princesse, Selma Kamanya, Zoalise Jansen van Rensburg, Natasha Nyonyozi and Courtney Jongwe, representing their countries respectively, have each proven to be true influencers for good throughout the competition.

According to Miss World, these finalists stood out for their creativity, consistency and positive messaging. They have used their platforms to share personal stories, highlight causes they care about and document their experiences and challenges during their time in Telangana.

Their journeys were followed closely across social media, from Instagram to the official Miss World app and national Facebook pages, capturing everything from preparations at home to their time at the festival. Selecting only five finalists from each continent for the Multimedia Award was no easy task but these representatives made their mark through the authentic and meaningful content they shared.

Now the finalists are preparing for one final task. Each contestant will take on the role of a reporter, creating a video that tells the full story of their Miss World journey.

According to Miss World, this video should cover their path from winning their national title to the experiences and activities in Telangana. They are encouraged to include how they were welcomed, behind-the-scenes moments, personal reflections, friendships formed and what they are looking forward to as the final approaches.