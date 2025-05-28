Connect with us

Beauty Scoop

Cameroon, South Africa & Zimbabwe Named Among Finalists in Miss World Multimedia Challenge

Beauty Inspired Scoop

Uganda’s Natasha Nyonyozi Wins Miss World’s Beauty With a Purpose for Autism Awareness

Beauty Scoop Style

See How Joy Mojisola Raimi Is Wearing Nigeria Loud, Proud & Beautifully at Miss World

Beauty Scoop Style

Namibia's Selma Kamanya Wins Continental Title & Takes Her Place in Miss World Quarterfinals

Beauty Scoop Style

Joy Mojisola Raimi Walked Like a Queen in Tiv-Inspired Dress at Miss World Top Model Competition

Beauty Scoop Style

Issie Princesse of Cameroon Named First Runner-Up in Miss World Talent Final

Beauty Scoop Style

Faith Bwalya Makes History as Zambia’s First Miss World Quarterfinalist!

Beauty Scoop Style

Joy Mojisola Raimi Is a Finalist in the Miss World 2025 Talent Competition!

Beauty Scoop Style

Joy Mojisola Raimi Begins Her Miss World 2025 Journey in India Carrying Nigeria’s Spirit

Beauty Inspired Scoop

Meet the Stunning African Beauties Representing the Continent at Miss World 2025

Beauty

Cameroon, South Africa & Zimbabwe Named Among Finalists in Miss World Multimedia Challenge

The 72nd Miss World Festival names 20 multimedia finalists, with Africa represented by Uganda, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Cameroon.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Five African countries — Cameroon, Uganda, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe — are proudly represented among the 20 finalists of the 72nd Miss World Festival Multimedia Challenge. Issie Princesse, Selma Kamanya, Zoalise Jansen van Rensburg, Natasha Nyonyozi and Courtney Jongwe, representing their countries respectively, have each proven to be true influencers for good throughout the competition.

According to Miss World, these finalists stood out for their creativity, consistency and positive messaging. They have used their platforms to share personal stories, highlight causes they care about and document their experiences and challenges during their time in Telangana.

Their journeys were followed closely across social media, from Instagram to the official Miss World app and national Facebook pages, capturing everything from preparations at home to their time at the festival. Selecting only five finalists from each continent for the Multimedia Award was no easy task but these representatives made their mark through the authentic and meaningful content they shared.

Now the finalists are preparing for one final task. Each contestant will take on the role of a reporter, creating a video that tells the full story of their Miss World journey.

According to Miss World, this video should cover their path from winning their national title to the experiences and activities in Telangana. They are encouraged to include how they were welcomed, behind-the-scenes moments, personal reflections, friendships formed and what they are looking forward to as the final approaches.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php