Watch Kevin Olusola Dance Through the Spirit Tunnel with Nigerian Pride & a Big Smile

We bet you can’t guess who showed up in the Spirit Tunnel, dancing and throwing down a few moves. Alright, maybe you can. Yes, it’s the one and only beatboxer we’ve all come to love, and yes, he’s Nigerian too. A proud one at that. We’re talking about Kevin Olusola.

The Pentatonix beatboxer made quite the entrance in an all-black ensemble: leather jacket, t-shirt, trousers and trainers. He tied it all together with a silver necklace and his signature mohawk. But let’s not get too carried away with his outfit. What really caught our attention was the way he danced through the tunnel, light-hearted, joyful and full of life.

Kevin was all smiles as he stepped in, cheered on by a lively group who clapped and sang a sweet melody. He moved effortlessly to the rhythm, giving out high-fives to some of the cheerleaders and snapping his fingers in time with the music. It was one of those moments that just made you smile.

And if that wasn’t enough, his chat with Jennifer Hudson was just as engaging. He shared how he was recruited into an a cappella group while casually singing in the shower — can you believe that? He spoke openly about embracing his inner misfit, touched on his new album and treated the audience to an impressive performance that brought together the cello and beatboxing in a way only Kevin could pull off.

Watch him move below