Uganda’s Natasha Nyonyozi Wins Miss World’s Beauty With a Purpose for Autism Awareness

Uganda is beaming with pride as Natasha Nyonyozi takes home one of the coveted Beauty With a Purpose awards at the 72nd Miss World pageant. Her project, The Nyonyozi Initiative, shines a light on children with autism and pushes for greater social inclusion across the country. Rooted in her own family story, her younger brother is autistic, Natasha’s work is opening doors, shifting mindsets, and giving neurodivergent children in Uganda a stronger voice.

Her win places Uganda among Africa’s Top 10 and secures her spot as a Miss World quarterfinalist, an incredible achievement on the world stage. And here’s something even more special: exactly a year ago, Hannah Karema, who represented Uganda at the 71st Miss World Festival, won the very same title. Two back-to-back wins for Uganda in such a meaningful category is nothing short of inspiring.

For those who may not know, Beauty With a Purpose is one of the most celebrated parts of Miss World. It recognises contestants who are truly making a difference in their communities, through projects that touch lives and bring lasting change.

Natasha joins a group of four winners this year: Nicole Kezia from Indonesia (Asia and Oceania), Millie–Mae Wales from Wales (Europe), and Valeria Perez from Puerto Rico (Americas and Caribbean). All four have now advanced to the Miss World quarterfinals. She also joins fellow African contestants Namibia’s Selma Kamanya and Miss Zambia, Faith Bwalya, in advancing to the quarterfinals.