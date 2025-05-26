Memphis Depay Is Serving Kente and Ghanaian Realness

Memphis Depay never misses a chance to honour his Ghanaian roots. The Corinthians forward, who also plays for the Netherlands national team, often expresses his connection to Ghana through style, frequently stepping out in traditional Kente.

To mark World Africa Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the founding of the Organisation of African Unity, Memphis chose to wear a striking Kente cloth in yellow, orange, blue, and red. Draped over one shoulder in true Ghanaian fashion, the cloth features bold geometric patterns and sharp block designs. He wore it shirtless, revealing the detailed tattoos on his right arm, and completed the look with a gold watch on his left wrist.

Standing beside him is his friend Nana Kwaku, also dressed in Kente. Nana’s version comes in a palette rich in greens, yellows, and oranges, patterned with black symbols that hold cultural meaning.

Together, they wear their heritage with pride, offering a clear reflection of identity and tradition.