Connect with us

Culture Scoop Sports

Memphis Depay Is Serving Kente and Ghanaian Realness

Culture Scoop Style

Stars Stepped Out in Royalty & Elegance for AMVCAs’ Cultural Day | See Every Regal Look

Culture Scoop Style

Tems, Burna Boy, Ayo Edebiri & More Nigerian Stars Gave the Met Gala a Masterclass in African Style

Culture Movies & TV Nollywood

Here’s What to Expect at AMVCA 2025 | From Icons Night to Awards Day

Culture Nollywood Scoop Style

Nancy Isime’s Retro Yoruba Look in Buba & Iro Is Full of Culture and Cool

Culture Scoop Sweet Spot

This Video of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux Saying 'I Love You' in Swahili & Yoruba is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Arts Culture Events Promotions

LG Electronics and the +234Art Fair are Illuminating the Future of African Art

BN TV Culture Music Scoop

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Hit the Coachella Stage with Afrobeat | Watch

Culture Movies Movies & TV Scoop Style

'Owambe Thieves' Debuts with Glam, Culture and Lagos-Style Grandeur | See Photos

Culture Events Scoop Style

Lisabi Festival 2025 Gave Us Everything: Style, Culture & Glamour

Culture

Memphis Depay Is Serving Kente and Ghanaian Realness

Memphis Depay just gave us a lesson in wearing your roots loud and proud, and he did it in full kente.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Memphis Depay never misses a chance to honour his Ghanaian roots. The Corinthians forward, who also plays for the Netherlands national team, often expresses his connection to Ghana through style, frequently stepping out in traditional Kente.

To mark World Africa Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the founding of the Organisation of African Unity, Memphis chose to wear a striking Kente cloth in yellow, orange, blue, and red. Draped over one shoulder in true Ghanaian fashion, the cloth features bold geometric patterns and sharp block designs. He wore it shirtless, revealing the detailed tattoos on his right arm, and completed the look with a gold watch on his left wrist.

Standing beside him is his friend Nana Kwaku, also dressed in Kente. Nana’s version comes in a palette rich in greens, yellows, and oranges, patterned with black symbols that hold cultural meaning.

Together, they wear their heritage with pride, offering a clear reflection of identity and tradition.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Memphis Depay (@memphisdepay)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php