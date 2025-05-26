Connect with us

Goalkeepers Initiative 'Africa in Motion' – Live in Lagos with Ebuka, MI Abaga & Africa’s Boldest Changemakers

Goalkeepers Initiative ‘Africa in Motion’ – Live in Lagos with Ebuka, MI Abaga & Africa’s Boldest Changemakers

Africa in Motion brings you a live celebration of African brilliance. This event will showcase changemakers shaping the future through health tech, education, storytelling, and infrastructure.
On 4 June, Lagos won’t just be buzzing with its usual late-afternoon humidity and the bustling rhythm it’s known for. That familiar energy will meet something even bigger: Africa in Motion, a celebration of the continent’s brightest thinkers, boldest creatives and community-powered changemakers. And no, you don’t need a ticket. You just need Wi-Fi.

Brought to life by the Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers initiative, Africa in Motion is part of a global push to spotlight the people making real progress toward the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. With powerful stories, sharp data, and bold ideas, Goalkeepers is all about amplifying voices driving change, and this celebration is no exception.

At the heart of Africa in Motion is a powerful idea: the solutions Africa needs already exist. Across the continent, individuals and communities are responding to today’s most pressing challenges with insight, creativity and bold leadership. From health tech breakthroughs to community-led infrastructure and storytelling that sparks global impact, these are local ideas with the potential to transform the world.

Still, funding disparities and limited global visibility persist. That’s why Africa in Motion matters. It invites the world to witness the strength of Africa’s innovation ecosystems and celebrates the changemakers who are not just imagining progress but making it happen.

Guiding the evening’s experience is Ebuka ObiUchendu, the popular host of Big Brother Naija and Rubbin’ Minds, who brings ease and charisma to every conversation. The energy will be lifted further by MI Abaga, the legendary rapper and social impact advocate whose TASCK agency is transforming the creative space across Africa. His musical curation sets the perfect tone for a night of connection and inspiration.

You’ll meet some of the remarkable changemakers behind Africa’s progress. Ifeoluwa DareJohnson, founder of Healthtracka, is advancing women’s health in Nigeria through tools like the Lola AI chatbot and the State of Women’s Health Report. Lehlé Baldé, a Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 honouree, is an award-winning media leader whose storytelling has taken her to global stages including the Gates Foundation and the BBC. Folly Bah Thibault, an Al Jazeera presenter and founder of the ‘Elle ira à l’école’ Fondation Kesso Bah, advocates passionately for girls’ education in Guinea. And Eniola MafeAbaga, the Global Advocacy Director at Bridges to Prosperity, is working to connect more than three million people to vital services through rural infrastructure.

How to Watch from Anywhere

Register for free at https://online.africa.com/a-livestream-celebration to join from anywhere in the world.

Follow the conversation online using #AfricaInMotion and be part of a celebration that connects continents, stories and the shared vision for a better tomorrow.

