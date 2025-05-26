See How Joy Mojisola Raimi Is Wearing Nigeria Loud, Proud & Beautifully at Miss World

Joy Mojisola Raimi is having an absolute blast in Telangana, India, where she’s proudly repping Nigeria, and all of Africa, alongside 22 other African beauty queens at the 72nd Miss World pageant.

From the moment she arrived, the 24-year-old has been deep in the pageant whirlwind: talent competitions, rehearsals, cultural showcases.And she’s been dressing for each moment with intention. Her opening ceremony outfit was a made-for-the-moment custom piece complete with a beaded gele. custom. One night, it’s a sleek red dinner gown that means business; the next, she’s pulling off an Indian-inspired outfit with ease. And for the Top Model competition, she wore a Tiv-inspired piece she co-designed herself.

Each look is a nod to where she comes from and how she sees herself in the world

See her looks below

