Joy Mojisola Raimi Walked Like a Queen in Tiv-Inspired Dress at Miss World Top Model Competition

Following the Head-to-Head Challenge, which saw Zambia’s Faith Bwalya among the five winners and secured her a place in the quarterfinals of the 72nd Miss World Festival, the spotlight has now shifted to the Top Model competition, which held earlier today.

This challenge brought together elegance, presence and culture as the contestants stepped forward with confidence, each hoping to move one step closer to the Miss World crown.

Representing Nigeria, Joy Mojisola Raimi brought her full presence to the runway with grace, confidence and a strong nod to her roots. Her outfit paid tribute to the Tiv people of Benue State, a culture known for its red and black stripes that symbolise unity and strength.

Her dress, designed in collaboration with Joy herself, featured a sculpted bodice, hand-embellished with thousands of beads, echoing the rhythm and detail of Nigerian craftsmanship. The red-and-black sleeves were bold and commanding, leading to a sweeping overskirt that followed her every step. The high neckline and structured shoulders gave the outfit a powerful silhouette, capturing both modern fashion and cultural memory.

Worn with sleek black heels and a pair of delicate drop earrings, it was a look made for the world stage.

Watch her walk the runway and see more photos of her outfit below.

