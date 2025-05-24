Namibia’s Selma Kamanya Wins Continental Title & Takes Her Place in Miss World Quarterfinals

The 72nd Miss World Top Model competition brought together fashion, culture and confidence at the iconic Trident Hyderabad. It was a night where elegance walked hand in hand with purpose, and every contestant had a chance to shine on one of the biggest stages.

Out of 108 incredible contestants from all over the world, four women were named continental winners. With this win, each of them now has a guaranteed spot in the Miss World 2025 Quarterfinals.

Hosted by Miss World 2016, Stephanie del Valle, the evening was all about celebrating individuality, heritage and presence on the runway. Every contestant brought their own unique energy to the stage, proudly representing their countries with poise and style.

Representing Africa, Miss Namibia Selma Kamanya claimed the continental title. She was joined by Miss Martinique Aurélie Joachim for the Americas and Caribbean, Miss Ireland Jasmine Gerhardt for Europe and Miss India Nandini Gupta for Asia and Oceania. Selma now joins fellow African contestant Miss Zambia, Faith Bwalya, in advancing to the Miss World 2025 Quarterfinals.

Before the final four were announced, two finalists were chosen from each region. For Africa, the spotlight was on Miss Côte d’Ivoire Fatoumata Coulibaly and Miss Namibia Selma Kamanya. In the Americas and Caribbean, Miss Martinique Aurélie Joachim stood alongside Miss Venezuela Valeria Cannavò. Miss India Nandini Gupta and Miss New Zealand Samantha Poole made the cut for Asia and Oceania, while Miss Belgium Karen Jansen and Miss Ireland Jasmine Gerhardt represented Europe.

The eight finalists returned to the runway for one last walk before the final decision was made. It was all about how they carried themselves, their stage presence and that confident spark that can’t be missed.

The night also included a celebration of designer fashion. Special recognition was given to four contestants for best designer dress. Miss South Africa Zoalise Jansen van Rensburg, Miss Puerto Rico Valeria Pérez, Miss New Zealand Samantha Poole and Miss Ukraine Maria Melnychenko were all awarded for the way they brought their designer pieces to life on the runway.

It was a memorable night filled with talent, grace and global spirit. The journey to the Miss World crown continues, and these women are now one step closer