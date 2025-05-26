Connect with us

Music Scoop Style

Shola Fapson’s DJ Anniversary Photos Gave Us Legs, Lace Stockings & Big Boss Energy

BN TV Music

Victoria Orenze Declares “You Are Too Oiled” in Spirit-Lifting New Single

BN TV Music

Watch Burna Boy & Travis Scott Serve Style & Swagger in "Tatata"

BN TV Music Scoop

Seyi Vibez Gets Real About Love and Vulnerability in "Pressure"

Music

Juma Jux’s New EP "A Day To Remember" is a Love Letter Worth Listening To

Music Style

A$AP Rocky Was All Style & Swagger on the Cannes Red Carpet

Music

Burna Boy & Travis Scott’s "Tatata" Is Full of Swagger and Vibes

BN TV Music

See Odogwu Parara & Achalugo Back in Action for Boy Spyce’s ‘Achalugo’ Visuals

BN TV Music

If You Can’t Get Enough of Darkoo’s ‘Like Dat’ Challenge, Wait Till You See the Music Video

BN TV Music

Fido’s New Music Video "Joy Is Coming" Is a Beautiful Lagos Homecoming You Need to See

Music

Shola Fapson’s DJ Anniversary Photos Gave Us Legs, Lace Stockings & Big Boss Energy

Shola Fapson’s five-year DJ journey has taken her from Lagos to the world. Her anniversary shoot is all about attitude, confidence and growth.
Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Shola Fapson just hit five years as a DJ, and how did she celebrate? With a photoshoot so bold it might knock the wind out of you,  in the best way.

The actress and DJ pulled out all the stops: a floor-length black blazer with serious shoulder drama, a white shirt, and a red tie to pull you in. And then… bam. She’s rocking high-cut bodysuit bottoms, sheer thigh-highs with lace trim, and platforms high enough to rewrite your life. The hair is casual updo with curtain bangs that say, “Yeah, I look this good without trying.”

“Can you believe it’s been 5 years since I started DJing… and 4 of those years I’ve been running around screaming ‘Get Me Lit!’” she said. That’s the energy.

She’s played gigs across the globe, hit major milestones, and still finds time to say thank you. “This journey has honestly changed my life. To every promoter, DJ, event organiser, anyone that’s ever booked me… THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart!”

If you needed a reminder to celebrate yourself loudly, in lace stockings and six-inch heels, here it is.

See more photos below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php