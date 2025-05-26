Shola Fapson’s DJ Anniversary Photos Gave Us Legs, Lace Stockings & Big Boss Energy

Shola Fapson just hit five years as a DJ, and how did she celebrate? With a photoshoot so bold it might knock the wind out of you, in the best way.

The actress and DJ pulled out all the stops: a floor-length black blazer with serious shoulder drama, a white shirt, and a red tie to pull you in. And then… bam. She’s rocking high-cut bodysuit bottoms, sheer thigh-highs with lace trim, and platforms high enough to rewrite your life. The hair is casual updo with curtain bangs that say, “Yeah, I look this good without trying.”

“Can you believe it’s been 5 years since I started DJing… and 4 of those years I’ve been running around screaming ‘Get Me Lit!’” she said. That’s the energy.

She’s played gigs across the globe, hit major milestones, and still finds time to say thank you. “This journey has honestly changed my life. To every promoter, DJ, event organiser, anyone that’s ever booked me… THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart!”

If you needed a reminder to celebrate yourself loudly, in lace stockings and six-inch heels, here it is.

See more photos below