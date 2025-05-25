This Is How You Do Pink According to Osas Ighodaro

Fuchsia pink, anyone? And in a blazer mini dress too? What do you think?

For a stylish evening out with a brand at the Cannes Festival, Osas Ighodaro stepped out in a bold pink mini blazer dress that has us rethinking how to wear pink. The dress came to life with detailed white threadwork full of swirling and looping lines that gave the dress texture and movement. With a plunging neckline, sharp shoulders, and a cinched waist, the look was strong, playful and perfectly flattering.

She paired it with large hoop earrings, soft glam makeup with hints of rosy eyeshadow and nude lips, and wore her hair sleek and straight, with light bangs brushing her brows. Everything came together in a way that felt fresh and full of personality. Just right for the occasion.

See more photos of Osas Ighodaro in pink below.