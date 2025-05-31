Connect with us

Beauty

Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje Just Made the Miss World Final Four & Did It for Africa

She did that! Hasset Dereje just won Miss Continental Africa and landed in the Top 4 at Miss World 2025. 
Published

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Can we get a loud cheer for Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje? She just carried Africa into the Top 4 at the 72nd Miss World in India, representing the continent with style and power as Miss Continental Africa.

She rose from a solid lineup of African semi-finalists, including Nigeria’s Joy Mojisola Raimi, who bowed out as a Top 20 finalist after showing up strong throughout the competition. Only two from Africa made it past the semi-final cut—Hasset and Namibia’s Selma Kamanya—and only Hasset carried the continent into the final round.

Also making it to the final four are Martinique’s Aurélie Joachim (Americas and Caribbean), Poland’s Maja Klajda (Europe), and Thailand’s Opal Suchata (Asia and Oceania).

Each continental region winner is now closer to the Miss World crown.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

