Juma Jux's "Si Mimi" Captures His Love for Priscilla Ojo

BN TV

Juma Jux's "Si Mimi" Captures His Love for Priscilla Ojo

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux has released the visuals for his latest track, “Si Mimi,” a love song featuring moments from his second proposal to his wife, Priscilla Ojo.
Published

2 hours ago

 on

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again—this Valentine’s season, get ready to be inundated with love from the lovebirds around us!

Juma Jux and his wife, Priscillia Ojo, have been celebrating their union in grand style. First, a beautiful Nikkah ceremony, then a civil wedding, and just when we thought they were done, Juma went ahead and proposed again—this time, with an even bigger ring! Oh, goodness!

And as if that wasn’t enough romance, he just released the visuals for his latest track, “Si Mimi,” featuring intimate moments from their dinner, where he popped the question for the second time.

“This song tells a powerful love story, capturing a special moment in the journey of my wife and me… I dedicate this to the woman of my life, my beautiful wife, Priscillia,” he shared. We just know you said awww!

Watch the video below.

