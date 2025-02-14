Connect with us

BN TV Music

Mampi Queen Diva Tells a Love Story That Doesn’t Shake in "You Get Me"

BN TV Cuisine

A Bowl of Ghana's Etor Might Be Just What Your Weekend Needs

BN TV Cuisine

Five Hearty Romantic Recipes For You & Yours Because Love Is in the Air

BN TV Music

Timaya is back this time with "Odeshi" featuring Flavour & Yung Alpha

BN TV Music

Vector and Swadu Join Larry Gaaga for a Sensual Ride on "Four Rounds"

BN TV Cuisine

Healthy Living Just Got Easier Thanks to These Smoothie Recipes from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch the First Look: “Between Worlds” Trailer Starring Femi Branch and Ropo Ewenla

BN TV Music

After "Military", Asake Is in a Romantic Mood in New Song "Why Love"

BN TV Music

“Obimo” by Adekunle Gold Is the Love Song We’ll Be Playing on Repeat This Valentine 

BN TV Music

Magixx Releases the Trailer for His Debut Album "I Dream in Color"

BN TV

Mampi Queen Diva Tells a Love Story That Doesn’t Shake in “You Get Me”

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Zambian singer Mampi Queen Diva is back with “You Get Me,” a song about love that stays solid no matter what. She brings her signature style to the track, blending Afrobeat, dancehall, and local rhythms in a way that’s unmistakably hers.

In “You Get Me, she steps into a story of love and loyalty. The Fanwell-directed visuals follow her and her fiancé celebrating their upcoming wedding—Mampi at her hen party, him at his bachelor’s night. Then, everything changes. An accident leaves him in a wheelchair, but it doesn’t shake their love. The wedding still holds, and their commitment stays the same.

With Valentine’s Day here, “You Get Me is a perfect reminder that real love doesn’t waver. Watch below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php