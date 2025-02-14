Mampi Queen Diva Tells a Love Story That Doesn’t Shake in “You Get Me”

Zambian singer Mampi Queen Diva is back with “You Get Me,” a song about love that stays solid no matter what. She brings her signature style to the track, blending Afrobeat, dancehall, and local rhythms in a way that’s unmistakably hers.

In “You Get Me“, she steps into a story of love and loyalty. The Fanwell-directed visuals follow her and her fiancé celebrating their upcoming wedding—Mampi at her hen party, him at his bachelor’s night. Then, everything changes. An accident leaves him in a wheelchair, but it doesn’t shake their love. The wedding still holds, and their commitment stays the same.

With Valentine’s Day here, “You Get Me“ is a perfect reminder that real love doesn’t waver. Watch below.